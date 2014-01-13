(Adds details and quotes)
By Warren Strobel
PARIS Jan 13 Syria's government and some rebels
may be willing to permit humanitarian aid to flow, enforce local
ceasefires and take other confidence-building measures in the
nearly three-year-old civil war, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Monday.
Kerry said that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov "talked today about the possibility of trying to
encourage a ceasefire. Maybe a localized ceasefire, beginning
with Aleppo," Syria's largest city. "And both of us have agreed
to try to work to see if that could be achieved."
Syrian rebels backed by Washington have agreed that, if the
government commits to such a partial ceasefire, "they would live
up to it", Kerry said.
Given the history of failed attempts to end the war, which
has killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions, it
remains far from clear that even a partial ceasefire can be
achieved or, if it is, can hold.
It also seems unlikely to be honored by powerful militant
islamist rebel factions, some of whom are at war with both
Damascus and other rebel groups backed by the West and Gulf
states.
But diplomats are trying to persuade the combatants to agree
to a series of steps to improve the atmosphere for Syrian peace
talks planned for Switzerland on Jan. 22.
Kerry spoke at a press conference in Paris with Lavrov and
Lakhdar Brahimi, the U.N. Secretary General's top Syria envoy.
Lavrov, whose government backs Assad, said the Syrian
government had indicated it might provide access for
humanitarian aid to reach besieged areas. He specifically cited
the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta, where 160,000 people have
been largely trapped by fighting, according to the United
Nations.
"We await similar steps by the opposition," Lavrov said.
Kerry expressed some scepticism that Assad's government
would follow through.
"The proof will be in the pudding, as we say," he said.
"This news of a possibility is welcome."
Kerry said he and Lavrov had also discussed a possible
exchange of prisoners between the sides.
The opposition is ready to put together a list of prisoners
and "are prepared to entertain such an exchange", he said.
DIVISIONS OVER IRAN
But Russia and the United States remained sharply divided
over whether Iran, which is a major player in the Syria
conflict, should attend the peace talks, which will convene in
Montreux, on the shores of Lake Geneva.
"I'm convinced that practicality and pragmatism ... require
that Iran should be invited," Lavrov said.
Other countries have already been invited "who do not want
the conference to succeed", he said, in apparent reference to
Gulf Arab countries who are arming rebel groups.
Brahimi has also argued that Iran should attend the planned
talks. Discussions on the matter are continuing, he said on
Monday.
But Kerry reiterated the U.S. view that Iranian delegates
should come only if they are willing to accept an agreement
reached at a June 2012 peace conference in Geneva that calls for
a transitional government body to be established in Damascus "by
mutual consent".
The United States interprets that language as requiring
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's departure from power; Russia
disagrees.
"Iran's participation or non-participation is not a question
of ideology. It is a question of practicality and common sense,"
Kerry said.
"I invite Iran today to join the community of nations, the
30 nations that are already prepared to come, and be a
constructive partner for peace," he said. "That's the
invitation."
The main Syrian opposition group backed by the West has said
it will decide on Friday whether to attend the peace conference,
known as Geneva 2.
"If we want to end this war, there is no other solution than
to talk. Talk means negotiate. That's the objective of Geneva
2," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told BFM-TV.
"We hope Geneva 2 takes place, but it's not set yet. Bashar
(al-Assad) and the terrorists are doing the utmost to prevent
negotiations."
