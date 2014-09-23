* Syria was told of U.S.-led air strikes, does not condemn
* State TV analyst: air strikes do not amount to aggression
* America, allies have shunned Assad as part of the problem
* Iraqi role points to possibility of indirect contact
* Assad wants West to see him as a partner-French source
(Adds explanation of U.S. contact with Syria)
By Mariam Karouny and Laila Bassam
BEIRUT, Sept 23 Syria said on Tuesday that U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry had told the Damascus government
in a letter delivered by Iraq that the United States and its
allies were going to attack Islamic State in Syria, hours before
air strikes took place.
The United States denied Kerry had sent a letter to Syria,
but confirmed that Washington's envoy to the United Nations had
told her Syrian counterpart that air strikes would take place.
Damascus, which had said any air strikes on Syria must have
its approval, did not condemn the attacks. They were launched by
the United States with the help of Gulf states and Jordan
against Islamic State and al Qaeda-affiliated militants.
A Syrian analyst interviewed on the tightly controlled
Syrian state television said the air strikes did not amount to
an act of aggression because the government had been notified in
advance.
In a government statement read out on state TV, the Syrian
foreign ministry said Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem
had received a letter from Kerry through Iraq, whose Shi'ite-led
government is a close ally of Damascus.
"The foreign minister received a letter from his American
counterpart via the Iraqi foreign minister, in which he informed
him that the United States and some of its allies would target
(Islamic State) in Syria," the Syrian foreign ministry said in
the statement. "That was hours before the raids started."
In the statement, Damascus vowed to keep up its own campaign
against Islamic State, which has seized large areas of northern
and eastern Syria and in northern and western Iraq. It said it
would continue to target the group in areas hit in the U.S.-led
raids on Tuesday.
The United States has shunned Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, describing him as part of the problem in the region.
"We warned Syria not to engage U.S. aircraft. We did not
request the regime's permission. We did not coordinate our
actions with the Syrian government," U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"We did not provide advance notification to the Syrians at a
military level, or give any indication of our timing on specific
targets."
Russia, one of Assad's major allies, criticised the U.S.-led
strikes, saying they should have been agreed with Damascus.
President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, another of Assad's major
backers, neither condemned nor endorsed the military action.
Speaking to senior editors ahead of the annual gathering of
world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, he said military
action lacked "legal standing" without a U.N. mandate or a
request from the government of the affected country.
Robert Mardini, an official with the International Committee
of the Red Cross, said: "We have information that the Syrian
government acknowledged the fact that they were notified about
the strikes. But this does not amount to a consent or no
consent.
"But it is important for us and it is clear that whatever
military operation is being undertaken, rules and principles of
international humanitarian law are fully applicable and have to
be respected at all times," Mardini, who is head of Red Cross
operations for the Near and Middle East, told Reuters
Television.
"THERE IS A COMMON ENEMY"
The Syrian government statement highlight Iraq's capacity to
act as a channel for indirect contact between Damascus and
Washington, even as the United States and its allies shun Assad.
Iraq's national security adviser briefed Assad on efforts to
fight Islamic State last week, the first such meeting since the
United States began air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq.
Faleh al-Fayad, the Iraqi national security adviser, was
back in Damascus on Tuesday, briefing Assad on the next steps
"in efforts to combat terrorism", Syrian state media reported.
The Syrian government said coordination with Iraq was "at
its highest levels" and reiterated its willingness to be part of
international efforts to combat Islamic State.
"Syria confirms that it has fought and continues to fight
(Islamic State) in Raqaa and Deir al-Zor and other areas," the
statement said. "It has not and will not stop fighting the
organisation in cooperation with states directly harmed by it -
most importantly with Iraq," the government statement said.
A senior Lebanese politician with close ties to the Syrian
government said the Syrian statement also suggested U.S.
coordination with Damascus, though the United States would not
be able to publicly say that was happening.
"It is certain that if these air strikes are serious, they
will strengthen the enemies of (Islamic State), at the forefront
of whom is the Syrian regime," said the politician.
The analyst interviewed on Syrian state TV said the
notification meant the air strikes were neither an act of
aggression nor an infringement of Syrian sovereignty.
"All the targets and warplanes were monitored by the Syrian
air defence," said the analyst, Ali al-Ahmad. "This does not
mean we are part of the joint operations room, and we are not
part of the alliance. But there is a common enemy."
Assad's opponents have accused him of deliberately allowing
Islamic State to emerge as a threat so that it could fight his
more moderate opponents and bolster his narrative that the
entire opposition are all Islamic extremists.
"It's not the act of striking (Islamic State) that
strengthens Bashar. The trap that he wants us to fall into, is
that he is recognised as a partner in the fight against
terrorism," said a French diplomatic source.
(Addditional reporting by Sylvia Westall/Tom Perry in Beirut
and John Irish in Paris; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Peter
Millership and Sophie Walker, Larry King)