MONTREUX, Switzerland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday left the door open for Iran to participate in Syrian peace talks, saying Tehran could make a difference in ending the conflict.

"Iran certainly does have an ability to be helpful and make a difference," Kerry told a news conference at the end of an international conference seeking to end Syria's civil war.

"We hope they will decide to be constructive and make a decision to operate in a way going forward that can allow them to do so," Kerry said, adding: "There are plenty of ways that that door can be opened in the next weeks or months, and my hope is they will want to join in a constructive solution."

