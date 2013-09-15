By Warren Strobel
GENEVA, Sept 15 The deal between the United
States and Russia on Syrian chemical weapons was due in no small
part to the labors of foreign policy veterans with contrasting
styles: Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov.
While their bosses, presidents Barack Obama and Vladimir
Putin, get on poorly and can stoop to point scoring, the two
ministers have what diplomats like to call "a good working
relationship."
"We've had our differences here and there on certain
issues," Kerry said of recent tensions that have brought
U.S.-Russian ties to some of their lowest points since the Cold
War.
Throughout it all, "Sergei Lavrov and I have never stopped
talking," Kerry told a news conference on Saturday when he
announced the Syria agreement after nearly three days of
round-the-clock negotiations.
The pair have helped keep the U.S.-Russia relationship from
hitting even worse lows as Moscow and Washington argued not only
over Syria but also about American fugitive spy contractor
Edward Snowden and human rights in Russia, U.S. officials say.
Just 10 days ago, Putin publicly called Kerry a liar for
suggesting that Syrian rebels were not dominated by radical
Islamists.
To smooth things over, Lavrov apologized - or at least
explained - to Kerry in a phone call, a senior State Department
official said. The Kremlin got a bad translation of the
secretary of state's remarks, Lavrov told Kerry.
The Geneva accord to take away Syria's chemical arsenal
leaves major questions unanswered, including how to carry it out
in the midst of civil war and at what point the United States
might make good on a threat to attack Syria if it thinks
President Bashar al-Assad is reneging.
But it was a rare common effort between Moscow and
Washington and the product of the most significant direct
U.S.-Russia diplomacy on a global crisis in years.
The Syria agreement "shows how important it is for us to go
beyond those things ... some people try to make them as
obstacles in our relations, some suspicions or concerns that are
created artificially," Lavrov said on Saturday when asked
whether the United States and Russia might again try to "reset"
their relations.
After the Russian wound up his long-winded answer, Kerry, a
former U.S. senator, teased him: "I was just thinking Sergei,
you could be a senator."
UNLIKELY COUPLE
Lavrov and Kerry might be diplomatic partners and able to
rib one another in public, but they are cut from different
cloth.
The Russian foreign minister has an often-dour public visage
and can be prickly and sharp-tongued. Those who have negotiated
with him say he has a razor-sharp mind, honed over four decades
of diplomatic service since his 1972 graduation from the
then-Soviet Foreign Ministry's international relations
institute.
By contrast, Kerry is a former politician and presidential
candidate with a deep belief in personal diplomacy and his own
powers of persuasion.
Lavrov does not wander off message; Kerry's former
independence as a senator shows in the occasional remark that
goes beyond the White House script.
While their relationship helped the Syria talks, ultimately
foreign policy is dominated in Moscow by Putin, and to a lesser
extent by the White House in Washington.
The Syria chemical weapons plan, first put forward last week
by Lavrov, would not have been announced without Putin's
approval.
"The Russian foreign minister does not have an independent
political identity in the way that senators-turned-secretaries
of state like (Hillary) Clinton or Kerry do," said Matthew
Rojansky of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for
Scholars.
"This is a strong system and Putin is very much in control
and Lavrov serves that system," said Rojansky, director of the
center's Kennan Institute.
Lavrov left the Intercontinental Hotel talks venue twice on
Friday to field calls from Putin he took at Russia's mission to
U.N. organizations in Geneva.
MOVING BEYOND THE 'RESET'
The Intercontinental was where Kerry's predecessor Clinton
gave Lavrov a peace offering in March 2009 in the form of a box
with a large red "reset" button.
The reset in U.S.-Russia ties did not last long, foundering
over disputes on Iran, Syria and Snowden.
Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat since 2004, appears to get on
better with Kerry than he did with either Clinton or former
Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Dimitri Simes, president of the Washington-based Center for
the National Interest think tank, said he last saw Lavrov in
July. "It was quite clear that Lavrov was concerned about the
status of the U.S.-Russian relationship, was not happy with the
U.S. position on Syria. But my impression was that he felt that
he had a good working relationship with Secretary Kerry."
Kerry and Lavrov have spoken by phone 11 times since the
Aug. 21 gas attack outside Damascus that sparked U.S. threats to
use force, according to a State Department tally.
Their struggle with the Syria issue began in early May, when
Kerry traveled to Moscow, met with Putin and pressed the
Russians to become more involved in efforts to end Syria's civil
war, which has killed more than 100,000 people.
"Just work with Lavrov on it," Putin said near the end of
the more than hour-long meeting, according to the State
Department official.
The two ministers took a long walk - a favorite Kerry tactic
- then huddled with a small group of advisers in a backroom,
where they drew up an announcement for a meeting in Geneva aimed
at a political transition in Syria. But that conference has yet
to be held.
After a midnight news conference to announce the peace
conference plan, they had dinner. Lavrov brought out a bottle of
wine from the late 1940s, the senior official said.
"They talked about hockey. They both love sports," the
official said. "Lavrov loves soccer. Kerry played soccer."
Kerry's personal diplomacy with Lavrov continued in Geneva
this week, with a dinner of salad and fish on Thursday night
that included only one aide each, and a ride in his limousine on
Friday morning en route to the U.N.'s Geneva headquarters.
Those personal touches helped move the talks toward
agreement and avert a U.S. military strike on Syria.