U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends the opening session of the Syrian Donors Conference at Bayan Palace Liberation Hall in Kuwait City January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged members of the Syrian opposition to decide in favor of attending next week's peace talks in Switzerland when they vote on the question on Friday.

The main umbrella opposition body in exile, known as the Syrian National Coalition, is rife with internal divisions and is expected to decide on Friday whether to send representatives to the peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland.

