June 7 Details of major killings during Syria's
conflict:
March 18, 2011 - Security forces killed three protesters in
the southern city of Deraa, residents said, in the first deadly
response to protests against Syria's ruling elite.
April 22 - Syrian security forces shot dead 88 civilians in
confrontations with pro-democracy protesters, the Local
Coordination Committees reported. The group said people were
killed in areas stretching from the port city of Latakia to
Homs, Hama, Damascus and the southern village of Izra'a.
June 4 - In the town of Jisr al-Shughour, between the
coastal city of Latakia and Aleppo, at least 120 members of the
security forces were killed, state television said. Officials
said gunmen ambushed troops, while activists said those killed
were mostly civilians or troops who refused to join the
crackdown and were shot dead by security agents.
Dec. 22 - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
Syrian forces killed 111 civilians and activists when they
surrounded them in the hills of Idlib province and unleashed two
hours of bombardment. Another 100 army deserters were either
wounded or killed, the group said.
Dec. 23 - Twin suicide bombs targeted two security buildings
in Damascus, killing 44 people. Syria blamed al Qaeda while the
opposition blamed the government.
2012:
Feb. 22 - More than 80 people were killed in Homs including
two foreign journalists. Hundreds of people were killed in daily
bombardments of the city by Assad's besieging forces.
March 10/11 - Opposition activists said militants loyal to
Assad killed more than 50 people in a district of Homs called
Karm al-Zeitoun. The massacre was carried out on a weekend when
U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan was visiting Syria to seek a
ceasefire, humanitarian access and dialogue.
May 10 - Annan condemned attacks in Damascus in which two
bomb explosions killed 55 people and wounded 372. A week later
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he believed al Qaeda was
responsible. He also said 10,000 people had been killed since
the uprising began in March 2011.
May 25 - Activists said security forces and pro-Assad
militia men known as 'shabbiha' killed 108 people in Houla,
nearly half of them children. U.N. monitors confirmed the
deaths. Three days later Annan denounced the killings as "an
appalling crime". Syrian authorities blamed Islamist militants
for the massacre.
June 5/6 - Troops and militiamen loyal to Assad were accused
of killing at least 78 people at Mazraat al-Qubeir, near Hama.
At least 12 bodies had been burned.
