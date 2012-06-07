June 7 Details of major killings during Syria's conflict:

March 18, 2011 - Security forces killed three protesters in the southern city of Deraa, residents said, in the first deadly response to protests against Syria's ruling elite.

April 22 - Syrian security forces shot dead 88 civilians in confrontations with pro-democracy protesters, the Local Coordination Committees reported. The group said people were killed in areas stretching from the port city of Latakia to Homs, Hama, Damascus and the southern village of Izra'a.

June 4 - In the town of Jisr al-Shughour, between the coastal city of Latakia and Aleppo, at least 120 members of the security forces were killed, state television said. Officials said gunmen ambushed troops, while activists said those killed were mostly civilians or troops who refused to join the crackdown and were shot dead by security agents.

Dec. 22 - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian forces killed 111 civilians and activists when they surrounded them in the hills of Idlib province and unleashed two hours of bombardment. Another 100 army deserters were either wounded or killed, the group said.

Dec. 23 - Twin suicide bombs targeted two security buildings in Damascus, killing 44 people. Syria blamed al Qaeda while the opposition blamed the government.

2012:

Feb. 22 - More than 80 people were killed in Homs including two foreign journalists. Hundreds of people were killed in daily bombardments of the city by Assad's besieging forces.

March 10/11 - Opposition activists said militants loyal to Assad killed more than 50 people in a district of Homs called Karm al-Zeitoun. The massacre was carried out on a weekend when U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan was visiting Syria to seek a ceasefire, humanitarian access and dialogue.

May 10 - Annan condemned attacks in Damascus in which two bomb explosions killed 55 people and wounded 372. A week later U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he believed al Qaeda was responsible. He also said 10,000 people had been killed since the uprising began in March 2011.

May 25 - Activists said security forces and pro-Assad militia men known as 'shabbiha' killed 108 people in Houla, nearly half of them children. U.N. monitors confirmed the deaths. Three days later Annan denounced the killings as "an appalling crime". Syrian authorities blamed Islamist militants for the massacre.

June 5/6 - Troops and militiamen loyal to Assad were accused of killing at least 78 people at Mazraat al-Qubeir, near Hama. At least 12 bodies had been burned. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)