Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) drive a tank in villages surrounding Jazaa, in Qamishli countryside, after they seized control of the area from Islamic State fighters, on the Iraqi-Syrian border August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

BEIRUT Syrian Kurdish fighters have appealed to other Kurdish parties in the region for military aid to repel an advance by Islamic State fighters in northern Syria near the Turkish border, a Kurdish military official said on Thursday.

Islamic State fighters seized 16 Kurdish villages west of the predominantly Kurdish city of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, in a rapid advance in areas near the Turkish border.

Ocalan Iso, deputy commander of Kurdish forces in Kobani, told Reuters the Kurds were seeking support from other groups including the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) to fend off the advance by Islamic State. Speaking via Skype, he said they wanted support "in all military aspects".

(Reporting by Tom Perry, editing by John Stonestreet)