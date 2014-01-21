By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq Jan 21 Kurds in Syria declared a
provincial government in the north of the country on Tuesday,
consolidating their geographic and political presence on the eve
of peace talks in Switzerland at which they will not be
represented.
The municipal council will run affairs in one of three
administrative districts set up by Kurds, who have seized upon
the chaos of Syria's civil war to assert control in the
northeast of the country.
The body, which will preside over an area including the
cities of Hassaka and Qamishli, has its own president and
ministers of foreign affairs, defence, justice and education,
according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Britain-based monitoring group said elections would be
held in four months' time.
The push for greater autonomy by Kurds in Syria has unnerved
regional powers, in particular neighbouring Turkey, already
dealing with similar demands from its own Kurdish population.
It has also brought them into direct conflict with rebels
and Islamist fighters, who last year tried to take territory
from them.
The Kurds have been left largely to their own devices so far
by Syrian government forces that are more preoccupied with
fighting rebels and Islamist groups.
REQUEST TO ATTEND TALKS DENIED
Kurds asked to send a separate delegation to the "Geneva 2"
talks, saying their demands in negotiations over Syria's future
differed from those of both the government and the opposition
National Coalition that seeks to end President Bashar al-Assad's
rule.
But the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the dominant Kurdish
group in Syria, said its request had been denied, blaming
regional powers such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey as well as the
United States for obstructing it.
The peace talks were in disarray on Tuesday before they
began, buffeted by a botched United Nations invitation to Iran,
an explosion in Beirut and new evidence that appears to
implicate Assad's government in the torture and killing of
thousands of prisoners.
Some Kurdish parties have agreed to attend the talks under
the umbrella of the Western-backed National Coalition, but the
PYD said it would not be bound by any resolutions reached in
Switzerland.
The PYD is aligned with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK),
which has fought a three-decade war with the Turkish state that
killed more than 40,000 people.
Last week the PKK's political umbrella group criticised the
talks and said in a statement that the opposition was no better
than Assad's ruling Baath party, which has long marginalised
Syria's ethnic Kurdish minority.
"At a time when all sides are being invited to the
conference, the Kurds' demand for participation has been
overlooked," read the statement.
"Their (the Syrian opposition's) attitude is no different
from that of the Baath regime. They don't take seriously the
demands of the Kurdish people, just like Turkey's attitude."
The statement likened the talks to the Treaty of Lausanne in
1923 that drew the borders between modern Iran, Turkey, Iraq,
and Syria, carving the Kurds' ethnic homeland into four parts.
"They (the Kurds) lived one century suffering the outcomes
of Lausanne," the statement said. "Therefore, they will not
allow Geneva 2 to be another Lausanne for them."
