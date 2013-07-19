* Power vacuum needs filling, Syrian Kurdish group says
BEIRUT/ARBIL, Iraq, July 19 A Syrian Kurdish
group said on Friday it aims to set up an independent council to
run Kurdish regions until Syria's civil war has ended, a move
likely to alarm Syrian rebels and neighbouring Turkey, both wary
of a possible Kurdish state.
Kurdish militias have seized control of districts in
northern Syria in the past year since President Bashar
al-Assad's forces focused elsewhere, and are now seeking to
consolidate those gains despite deep divisions in their ranks.
Syria's two-year conflict has pitted the Kurds against
Assad's forces at times, and against the rebels seeking to oust
him at others.
Divided between Iran, Turkey, Iraq and Syria, the Kurdish
people are often described as the largest ethnic group without a
state of their own. Kurdish militants and the government in
Turkey have begun peace talks to end a conflict in the country's
southeast that has claimed 40,000 lives.
The Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is proposing a local
authority in northeastern Syria, is the strongest local Kurdish
group due to its well armed and effective militias. It is
believed to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a
group seeking autonomy in Turkey.
Saleh Muslim, the head of the PYD, said the proposals were
under discussion by Kurdish groups.
"This is not a call for a separation it is just that for a
year now we have been on our own in our own territories and
people have needs, they want some kind of administration to run
their issues, they cannot be left like that."
He said once an agreement is reached an election will be
held within three to four months to chose administration
officials. He expected a final decision in a week or two.
"This administration will be like a temporary government,"
PYD spokesman Nawaf Khalil told Reuters from his home in exile
in Germany. "We need to protect our borders and our people, we
need to do something to improve the economic situation.
"We also militarily have to face both Assad's regime and the
rebels and the Turks. And we hope to try to improve our
relationships with all of these neighbours."
KURDISH ENTITY
Rebels accuse the PYD of working with Assad and have
sporadically fought the Kurds.
The rebels oppose a separate Kurdish entity, as does their
ally and neighbour Turkey, which believes the emergence of an
autonomous Kurdish region in Syria could embolden home-grown PKK
militants. Mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey is strategically
located on the country's borders with Syria, Iraq and Iran.
The Kurdish militias, who have allowed both Assad's and
rebel forces to move through their territories, insist they are
anti-Assad but do not want their region to suffer the sort of
military devastation that has levelled many opposition areas
across Syria.
There have been talks since last month between the PYD and
its main rival, the Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP-S),
under the auspices of Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani in
Arbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region. But the two sides
have yet to reach an agreement.
The PYD's opponents have played down the possibility of
reaching an agreement but other political leaders have pushed
for a deal, citing their concerns over intensifying clashes
between the Kurds and the rebels in northeastern Syria.
"The recent fighting proved that the burden is on our
shoulders," said Aldar Khalil of the Higher Kurdish Council, a
group formed by Barzani to unite Syrian Kurdish parties,
"We are currently discussing a transitional administration.
After that, we want to hold elections within three months. We
must all take part," he said.
PYD militias have been engaged in fierce battles this week
with al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in northeastern Syria and
seized the town of Ras al-Ain, which borders Turkey.
The PYD militias are also fighting the rebels for control of
local oil fields, highlighting a struggle not only to establish
dominance in the region but to assert control of the area's
natural resources.
MILITIAS A STICKING POINT
A PYD source said that political leaders are already
circulating a list of names to run the proposed administration.
Hamid Darbandi, a Kurdish Iraqi official, said that the
PYD's proposal had still not been agreed by other parties.
Another senior source, who asked not to be named, said a deal
for governance in the area was necessary.
"The Syrian government is no longer capable of providing
services and security," the source said. "It may be necessary
for these Kurdish groups to develop arrangements and
institutions to deliver basic services and security, and also
prevent the extremist (rebel) groups from terrorizing the
population."
PYD spokesman Khalil said his group also hoped to develop a
draft for a transitional constitution in the region and put it
to a referendum. But he denied this would lead to separation.
"It will be a framework for local administration. It is not
uncommon for different regions in a country to have varying sets
of laws and governance," he said.
The main sticking point between the PYD and its rivals,
according to sources at the talks in Arbil, is the issue of who
would run armed forces in the region.
The PYD says its militias should control armed protection,
warning of a factional conflict within Syria's civil war if
other parties are allowed to maintain their own militias. It has
argued that other groups' fighters should be absorbed within its
ranks, but other units have rejected this.
