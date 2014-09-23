BEIRUT, Sept 23 The dominant Kurdish political
group in Syria welcomed U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State
militants in the country and said on Tuesday that it wanted to
coordinate on confronting the militant group.
"We look forward to coordinating with the (anti-Islamic
State) coalition in the face of terrorism, which threatens all
human values in the Middle East," Democratic Union Party (PYD)
leader Salih Muslim said in a statement.
It also said that the Kurdish town of Kobani in northern
Syria was still at risk from Islamic State, whose attacks in the
surrounding countryside have driven tens of thousands of Kurds
across the border into Turkey.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)