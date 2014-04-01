KUWAIT, April 1 Kuwait's justice and Islamic
affairs minister has rejected remarks from a senior U.S.
official that he called for jihad in Syria and promoted the
funding of terrorism, state news agency KUNA said, citing a
cabinet statement released late on Monday.
Nayef al-Ajmi was quoted in the statement as saying that
comments made by U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Cohen in
March, reported in U.S. media, were "baseless and groundless".
Unlike Gulf Arab states Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Kuwaiti
government policy is against arming rebels fighting to topple
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and has led a humanitarian
fundraising campaign for Syria through the United Nations.
However, the U.S.-allied country allows fundraising in
private houses as well as on social media, which it says is hard
to control. Some of the fundraising campaigns have been for aid
for Syrian refugees but others openly call for funds to buy
weapons for opposition fighters.
Some Kuwaitis have gone to fight in the years-long conflict
which has drawn in Islamist combatants from across the Middle
East and from Europe and Asia and stoked sectarian tensions.
Cohen said that Ajmi had "a history of promoting jihad in
Syria" and that his image had been featured on fundraising
posters for a financier of the al Qaeda-linked al-Nusra Front.
Ajmi's ministry said it would allow non-profit organisations
and charities to collect donations for Syrians at Kuwaiti
mosques, Cohen said, describing this as "a measure we believe
can be easily exploited by Kuwait-based terrorist fundraisers".
The Kuwaiti cabinet statement said the government
"reiterated Kuwait's firm rejection to all forms of terrorism
regardless of its justifications", noting that Kuwait would
cooperate on fighting against terrorism.
"Al-Ajmi affirmed that all his activities and efforts are
part of Kuwait's well-recognised official and unofficial efforts
in charitable, religious and humanitarian realms," it said.
