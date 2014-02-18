BEIRUT Feb 18 Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih
Berri urged Kuwait to keep trying to build bridges between Iran
and Saudi Arabia to encourage a rapprochement between two
regional heavyweights backing opposite sides in Syria's civil
war.
Wedged between three big regional powers - Shi'ite Muslim
Iran, Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite-led Iraq at the
northern end of the Gulf, Kuwait has tried to maintain good
relations with all three in recent years. The oil-exporting Gulf
Arab state is a Sunni Muslim monarchy but has a sizeable Shi'ite
minority active in politics and business.
All of this makes Kuwait a potential go-between in the
intractable conflict between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -
whose strongest regional ally is Iran - and Saudi-backed Sunni
rebels trying to overthrow him.
Berri spoke during a visit to Kuwait two days after Lebanon
formed a new government in a possible step towards curbing the
sectarian violence that has spilled over into Lebanon from
neighbouring Syria.
"I requested that all the Gulf (Arab) countries and in
particular Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad play a mediating role
between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia," Berri told the Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai in the remarks
published on Tuesday.
"The emir has worked and will work in this context, and he
will try as much as possible to bring together the points of
view," Berri said, referring to Kuwait's leader.
Sheikh Sabah was foreign minister for four decades before
becoming emir and is often described as one of the top diplomats
in the Gulf region. He was dubbed the "dean of Arab diplomacy"
for helping restore relations with Arab states that supported
Saddam Hussein's Iraq during the 1990-91 Gulf War when Kuwait
was occupied by Iraqi forces.
REGION DIVIDED OVER SYRIA WAR
Iran has been a stout ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in his battle with a Sunni Muslim-led armed uprising
bent on ending 44 years of his family's rule.
The Islamic Republic has provided military support and
billions of dollars in economic aid to Assad, whose Alawite sect
is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam which is dominant in Iran.
Saudi Arabia, for its part, has provided funding and support
to various rebel groups, including the Western-backed Syrian
National Coalition and more radical Islamist factions.
Berri is the highest ranking Shi'ite in Lebanese officialdom
and an ally of Iran and Assad. His Amal movement is part of a
Lebanese alliance including Hezbollah, a powerful Shi'ite
militant movement that has sent fighters to aid Assad.
"My larger goal on the topic of Iranian-Saudi rapprochement
... is for the benefit of Lebanon and of Syria," said Berri. He
blamed the breakdown of peace talks in Geneva last week on
Iran's exclusion from the conference.
"It would have been better to invite Iran to Geneva and to
have Saudi-Iranian rapprochement," he said.
The United Nations rescinded its invitation to Iran to
participate in the "Geneva 2" talks at the last minute under
pressure from the opposition delegation, which threatened to
withdraw altogether.
Berri also called on Monday for Lebanon's presidential
elections to be held before May 25 in accordance with
constitutional procedures.
Lebanon announced the formation of a new government on
Saturday after a 10-month political deadlock during which
spillover violence from Syria worsened internal stability.
The small Mediterranean state has been struck by car bombs,
rocket attacks and street fighting linked to the nearly
three-year conflict in Syria, where more than 140,000 people
have been killed and millions displaced.
