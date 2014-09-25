PARIS, Sept 25 French cement maker Lafarge has evacuated its Syrian factory and halted all operations there indefinitely for security reasons, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The cement plant is 160 km (100 miles) northeast of Aleppo, near the Turkish border, an area where the United States has carried out air strikes against Islamic State militants.

Lafarge employs around 250 people in Syria - the majority at the northern plant and the rest in office buildings in the capital Damascus.

The plant was evacuated on Sept. 18 and all operations have been halted until workers' security can be guaranteed, the spokeswoman said. The factory has the capacity to produce up to 2.6 million tonnes of cement a year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Pravin Char)