Victrex says CEO Hummel to retire after 24 years in role
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
PARIS, Sept 25 French cement maker Lafarge has evacuated its Syrian factory and halted all operations there indefinitely for security reasons, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The cement plant is 160 km (100 miles) northeast of Aleppo, near the Turkish border, an area where the United States has carried out air strikes against Islamic State militants.
Lafarge employs around 250 people in Syria - the majority at the northern plant and the rest in office buildings in the capital Damascus.
The plant was evacuated on Sept. 18 and all operations have been halted until workers' security can be guaranteed, the spokeswoman said. The factory has the capacity to produce up to 2.6 million tonnes of cement a year. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Pravin Char)
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
MANILA, April 19 Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez vented frustration on Wednesday that mines she ordered closed months ago remain open, aiming a broadside at a fellow minister whose office she blamed for slowing appeals that can only be resolved by President Rodrigo Duterte.