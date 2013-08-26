(Adds quotes, background)
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia warned Western powers on
Monday against any military intervention in Syria, saying the
use of force without a U.N. mandate would violate international
law.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had no plans to
be drawn into a military conflict over the civil war in Syria
and that Washington and its allies would be repeating "past
mistakes" if they intervened in Syria.
"The use of force without the approval of the United Nations
Security Council is a very grave violation of international
law," Lavrov told a news conference at which he discussed
accusations by rebel forces that Syrian government forces have
used chemical weapons.
Russia is Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's key ally and
one of its main arms suppliers. It is also a veto-wielding
member of the U.N. Security Council, where it has protected
Damascus from three consecutive resolutions that were intended
to put pressure on him to end violence.
For more than two years, Moscow has demanded that any change
of government in Syria must be carried out via a political
process in which Assad must be part, and that no talks on
Damascus' future can be predicated on Assad's exit from power.
Lavrov said last Wednesday's alleged chemical attack, which
U.N. chemical weapons experts began investigating on Monday
, was probably the work of rebels who wanted to
derail plans by Washington and Moscow to hold talks on Syria's
future.
Russian and U.S. officials are expected to meet on Wednesday
to look at preparations for the conference.
Expressing concern about statements suggesting NATO had the
right to intervene after the chemical attack without securing
the approval of the United Nations, Lavrov said the unapproved
use of force would "sharply aggravate" the situation.
He urged the West not to go down the "dangerous path" it had
taken several times before and added: "We have no plans to go to
war with anyone."
"If anybody thinks that bombing and destroying the Syrian
military infrastructure, and leaving the battlefield for the
opponents of the regime to win, would end everything - that is
an illusion," Lavrov said.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has said Russia and
China would probably veto a Security Council vote to allow
strikes against Syria. British Foreign Secretary William Hague,
however, said it would still be possible to respond to a
chemical weapon attack without the Security Council's backing.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Thomas Grove,
Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jon Boyle)