* Alkhatib says Syria revolt must avoid sectarianism
* West hopes he can temper influence of Jihadists
* Guarded welcome from rebels on the ground
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Nov 12 A month after pro-democracy
protests erupted in Syria, Sheikh Mouaz Alkhatib gave an
electrifying speech to a crowd in Damascus mourning Sunni
demonstrators shot dead by President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite
security forces.
Ordinary Alawites, said the man chosen on Sunday to unite
the country's fractured opposition, were not to blame for
Syria's ills -- a message Western leaders hope he can relay to
what is now an increasingly radical Sunni-led armed revolt.
"We are raising our voice for freedom for every human being
in this country, for every Sunni, for every Alawite and for
every Ismaili and Christian from the Arab or from the great
Kurdish nation," he said, flanked by Aref Dalila, a veteran
Alawite economist and leading Syrian writer Michel Kilo, a
Christian.
The words hit home. "One hand! The Syrian people are one!"
chanted the crowd in the staunchly Sunni northern suburb of
Douma, where Alkhatib stood out among the other,
traditionally-dressed clerics with his western-style suit.
A moderate Islamist preacher, Alkhatib was imprisoned
several times after the speech, which set the tone for the
mainly Sunni protests before Assad's crackdown made sectarian
tensions soar.
More than a year and a half later, more than 38,000 people
have been killed in ground and ariel bombardments of mainly
Sunni areas by government forces and Alkhatib is among many
prominent Syrian opposition figures forced to flee.
Sunni Jihadists are now a formidable fighting force on the
ground and Syria is close to all-out sectarian war that could
destabilise Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.
"Alkhatib is a dynamic progressive Islamist, popular in
Damascus and the rest of Syria. He is not a trigger-happy
Jihadist and he can play a role in containing the extremist
groups," said Mazen Adi, a prominent human rights defender and
politician who worked with Alkhatib before the revolt.
Just before the opposition meeting in Qatar which elected
him, Alkhatib circulated an open letter to the Syrian people in
which he said the goals of the revolt must remain bringing down
Assad's "fascist system" while working to bring more minorities
into the revolt and limit the bloodshed.
The Doha meeting, designed to help the opposition win
international recognition and support, elected him unanimously
but Alkhatib faces a much harder task rallying the rebels, who
are wary of exiles and increasingly influenced by radical
elements linked to the Sunni al Qaeda movement.
CAUTIOUS REBEL WELCOME
Firas Filfileh, a spokesman of the Ahbab al-Allah rebel
division in Syria's Idlib province, said Khatib's election could
help prevent rebels joining more radical groups such as the al
Qaeda linked al-Nusra Front if it boosts support for the revolt.
"As rebels we care at the end of the day about what happens
on the ground. Khatib is a respected moderate and we support any
one who works for the interest of the revolt, but he has to
careful not to change his positions like other opposition
figures," he said by phone from Idlib.
Alkhatib's letter, a defacto manifesto, steered a careful
path through the thorniest aspects of the revolt.
Referring to the rising use of force and reports of
atrocities by rebels, Alkatib said they should not be equated
with the barbarity of 42 years of rule by Assad and his father.
"We are required to act peacefully and justly. But ... we
cannot employ Platonic idealism to judge those who risk their
lives against a barbaric campaign."
He criticised the polarisation between Islamist and secular
opposition figures, saying although he had misgivings about the
increasingly influential Muslim Brotherhood, their long history
of resisting Assad could not be forgotten.
He also praised the secular leftist Riad al-Turk, Syria's
top dissident, who spent 18 years as a political prisoner under
Hafez al-Assad, spoke out against repression of the Brotherhood
in the 1980s, and still operates underground in Syria, aged 82.
Alkhatib warned the opposition against using the same
methods as the Baath Party, which has allowed the Alawite sect,
an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, to dominate the political and
security apparatus in majority Sunni Syria since it took power
in a 1963 coup.
"Great Syrian people, I ask you to unite and avoid the call
for blood that the regime is pushing us into... Avoid Baathist
speech and the personality cult, otherwise it will devour the
homeland," he said.
Born in 1960, Alkhatib is scion of a Damascene religious
family that has traditionally had major influence on the running
of the Umayyad mosque, one of the holiest places in Islam in the
cosmopolitan heart of Damascus.
"He is a unifying person. And an open mind. He does not
think there a conspiracy behind everything. His father was the
imam of the Umayyad Mosque, which is of big symbolic importance,
and the regime failed to co-opt him," Adi said.
He was banned from preaching under the rule of Assad's
father, the late President Hafez al-Assad, but he operated
underground, campaigning for democratic reform in a group called
the Damascus Declaration and teaching at the Dutch Institute in
Damascus, while establishing the Islamic Civilisation Society
and building ties with Western thinkers.
Alkhatib was abducted and jailed several times after his
Douma speech, but fled Syria only after his friends warned him
he would be killed like scores of activists assassinated by the
secret police or disappeared, according to people close to him.
He now lives modestly in Cairo, beset by back problems from
a car bomb explosion which hit the secret police compound where
he was a prisoner before he left Syria five months ago.
"The cell had a floodlight that was on 24 hours to prevent
me from sleeping. The good thing was that the cell was destroyed
and the electricity was cut and they were forced to move me to
another cell without lights," he told Reuters in Cairo.
Alkhatib, who advocated peaceful resistance to Assad's rule
before the revolt, saluted "the women of Syria" after his
election in Doha, in a nod to women opposition campaigners who
instrumental in organising the first demonstrations in Damascus.
His vice president, Suhair al-Atassi, is leading woman
campaigner who was also jailed in the revolt. His other
vice-president is Riad Seif, an old comrade who played a key
role in devising the new opposition structure.
Mouaz al-Shami, a grassroots opposition activist in
Damascus, said Alkhatib's election was popular in the capital.
"I am against clerics in politics. We've seen what happened
in other countries as a result of this. But Alkhatib is a
terrific human being, and the street is welcoming him," Shami
said.
"We cannot but bow to popular will."