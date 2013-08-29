Syrian governor confirms air base operating again
BEIRUT, April 8 A Syrian air base targeted in a U.S. cruise missile attack is operating again, the governor of Syria's Homs province confirmed on Saturday.
PARIS Aug 29 Air France has modified the timing of one of its two daily return flights between Paris and Beirut, as the spectre grows of possible western military intervention in Syria, an airline spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"Air France has changed its flight schedule to and from Beirut," the spokeswoman said, adding this followed developments in the Middle East.
She would not confirm whether the move was to avoid night flights or give details of the changes.
