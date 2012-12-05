TRIPOLI, Lebanon Dec 5 A man was killed and 11
wounded in a second day of sectarian clashes in the Lebanese
port city of Tripoli on Wednesday between gunmen loyal to
opposing sides in neighbouring Syria's civil war, residents
said.
The army, which cut off all roads leading to the area a day
earlier, has sent in reinforcements to try to stop militants
using machineguns and rocket-propelled grenades along Syria
Street, a main thoroughfare that has become synonymous with the
fighting in the city over the past year.
At least four people have died and 39 have been wounded in
two days of fighting in Tripoli on Lebanon's northern
Mediterranean coast.
Tension had been building since the deaths of at least 14
Lebanese and Palestinian gunmen from north Lebanon in a Syrian
town close to the border on Friday. T h ey appeared to have joined
insurgents waging a 20-month-old revolt against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
Syrian state television has shown graphic footage of the
dead men, riddled with gunshot wounds and lying in the grass.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour has asked the Syrian
ambassador to hand over the bodies of the men after their
families rallied in Tripoli to demand the Lebanese government
return the dead and determine the whereabouts of the missing.
Tripoli's sectarian divisions have made it a flashpoint
within Lebanon, where violence from Syria has sometimes spilled
over. The Syrian uprising is mostly being waged by majority
Sunni Muslims and largely opposed by Assad's Alawite sect.
Tripoli is a majority Sunni city and mostly supports the
uprising next door, but the coastal city has an Alawite minority
and clashes have erupted several times since the revolt began.
Residents said violence first flared on Monday night, when
rocket-propelled grenades were fired by gunmen in the Sunni
neighbourhood of Bab al-Tabbaneh and the Alawite area of Jabal
Mohsen.