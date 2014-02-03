BEIRUT A suicide bomber killed himself and one other person when he detonated explosives in a van in southern Beirut on Monday, a Lebanese security source said.

Lebanese television footage showed the chassis of a vehicle with no roof. Smoke rose in the air and debris lay on a street. Body parts, including a head, were on the road.

The target of the attack was not immediately clear. The van exploded on a highway in Choueifat, in the south of the capital. Two bombs in January hit residential areas of Beirut where the Shi'ite militant Hezbollah group has a strong presence.

Lebanon is reeling from the fallout of Syria's civil war next door. Hezbollah has sent fighters to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against majority Sunni Muslim rebels.

Lebanese and Syria Sunni militants supportive of the Syrian uprising have targeted Hezbollah areas with attacks, including a bomb attack on Sunday in the northern Shi'ite town of Hermel.

