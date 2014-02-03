* Lebanon grappling with spillover of Syrian civil war
* Previous bombings have targeted mostly pro-Hezbollah areas
(Revises casualty toll down, adds interior minister, detail)
By Laila Bassam
BEIRUT, Feb 3 A suicide bomber blew himself up
in a passenger van in a southern suburb of Lebanon's capital
Beirut on Monday as the country continued to struggle with the
fallout from the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
At least two people were wounded in the blast, including the
driver and a woman, but no one was killed apart from the bomber,
the health minister said. A security source had earlier said one
other person had been killed.
Lebanese television footage showed the gutted chassis of a
vehicle with no roof. Smoke rose in the air and debris lay on a
street. Body parts, including a head, lay on the road.
"There was glass everywhere. We saw a head. Then the legs
landed near the station," a man working at a petrol station near
the site of the blast said.
The explosion occurred in a van that was taking passengers
along the highway in Choueifat, a district of south Beirut, to a
suburban area where the Shi'ite Muslim political and militant
movement Hezbollah has a heavy presence.
Hezbollah has sent fighters to support Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, a member of the Alawite offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, against the majority Sunni Muslim rebels.
Lebanese and Syrian Sunni militants supportive of the Syrian
uprising have targeted Hezbollah areas, including with a bomb
attack on Sunday in the northern Shi'ite town of Hermel.
Beirut's southern suburbs have been hit by four car bombs
since July. It appeared that Monday's suicide bomber had
detonated his explosives belt prematurely.
Caretaker Interior Minister Marwan Charbel told Reuters that
the van's driver - who survived the blast but was seriously
injured - said the bomber was a young man who blew himself up
when the driver confronted him because he thought he looked
suspicious.
Lebanon is reeling from Syria's civil war, which has killed
over 100,000 people and turned increasingly sectarian, adding
tensions to the smaller country's own communal divisions.
Four car bombs have exploded in Hezbollah's south Beirut
strongholds since July. A pair of suicide bombings at the
Iranian embassy killed at least 25 people, including an Iranian
diplomat, in November.
"The situation in Lebanon has become connected with the
situation in Syria, and the explosions will not end in Lebanon
before the war in Syria ends," Charbel said.
(Writing by Alexander Dziadosz and Oliver Holmes; Editing by
Alistair Lyon)