BEIRUT, June 6 Syrian forces killed a Lebanese
man and wounded at least two others in a gunfight on the
Lebanese-Syrian border on Wednesday, security sources said.
They said the fighting broke out after Syrian security
forces intercepted a group of arms smugglers crossing into Syria
near the eastern Lebanese town of Arsal in the Bekaa Valley.
There have been regular outbreaks of violence along the
poorly demarcated and porous frontier between the two countries.
Damascus says weapons and fighters cross into Syria in
support of rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces,
while Lebanese residents have accused Syrian soldiers of
repeated infiltrations into Lebanon.
A month ago residents and a doctor in the Lebanese town of
al-Qaa said Syrian troops killed a 75-year-old woman and wounded
her daughter when they fired across the border.
In April a Lebanese television cameraman was killed by
gunfire from Syrian troops across the border, and shells have
also landed inside Lebanon in the past.
