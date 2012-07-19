BEIRUT, July 19 About 20,000 Syrians have
travelled across the main border crossing into Lebanon over the
past 24 hours, a Lebanese security source working at the border
said, after heavy fighting tore through several districts of
Damascus.
The number of Syrians, many of them day-workers, who travel
through the official Masnaa border crossing usually hovers
around 5,000 per day, the source said.
Lebanese minister of social affairs Wael Abu Faour did not
comment on the total number of Syrians who had crossed but said
that 8,500 Syrian refugees from Damascus made the trip in the
last 24 hours.
Abu Faour told journalists that the Lebanese government
would open school buildings for refugees to live in and had
received offers of help from Arab countries.
Fighting in Damascus escalated sharply on Thursday, a day
after a bomb attack which killed President Bashar al-Assad's
brother-in-law, the defence minister and a top general.
Some districts suffered heavy shelling and residents told
Reuters many people had moved to quieter neighbourhoods or were
attempting to leave the country.
The Lebanese security source said foreigners including
diplomats and some international aid workers were among those
who crossed the border on Thursday.
Assad's forces responded to pro-democracy demonstrations in
March 2011 with bullets and arrests. The uprising has since
become an armed revolt and rebels and government troops are
battling around the country.