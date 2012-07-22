BAB AL-SALAM, Syria, July 22 A Syrian rebel
commander told Reuters on Sunday that 11 kidnapped Lebanese
Shi'ites are staying in air-conditioned rooms and are in good
health but will not be released until President Bashar al-Assad
leaves power and a new parliament is elected.
"Their health is good and they're fine and they're eating
and drinking well, staying in a farm with full comfort and air
conditioning and they're alive," Abu Omar, commander of the
Storm of the North brigade told Reuters at the Bab al-Salam
border gate which his men had overrun on Sunday.
"(They) are from Hezbollah, their fate will be decided by
the new Syrian parliament, because Hezbollah attacked us and is
helping the Syrian regime," he said, referring to the Lebanese
Shi'ite militant group that supports Assad.