By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Jonathon Burch
BAB AL-SALAM, Syria, July 22 A Syrian rebel
commander told Reuters on Sunday that 11 kidnapped Lebanese
Shi'ites are staying in air-conditioned rooms and are in good
health but will not be released until President Bashar al-Assad
leaves power and a new parliament is elected.
"Their health is good and they're fine and they're eating
and drinking well, staying in a farm with full comfort and air
conditioning, and they're alive," Abu Omar, commander of the
Storm of the North brigade, told Reuters at the Bab al-Salam
border crossing with Turkey, which his men had overrun on
Sunday.
The Lebanese hostages were on a bus that was stopped by
gunmen on May 22 as it crossed into northern Syria from Turkey
on its way home from a pilgrimage to Iran. The gunmen released
the women and kept the men.
Abu Omar said the men were senior members of Hezbollah, the
armed Lebanese Shi'ite political group that supports Assad.
"(They) are from Hezbollah, their fate will be decided by
the new Syrian parliament, because Hezbollah attacked us and is
helping the Syrian regime," he said.
"We've interrogated these Lebanese and during this
transparent and fair investigation we found they are senior
members of Hezbollah. They were caught taking pictures and
giving information to the Syrian regime and Hezbollah."
Reuters was unable to verify the assertion.
Abu Omar said he was in charge of rebel forces in the
northern Syrian Azaz region.
Hezbollah has remained a staunch supporter of Assad, who
belongs to the Alawite sect, members of an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam who are in the minority in Syria.
The rebellion has been led mostly by Syria's Sunni Muslim
majority, who complain that Alawite elites and their Shi'ite
allies dominate the country.
"We detained them and we asked (Hezbollah leader Hassan)
Nasrallah to apologise to the Syrian people. Nasrallah did not
apologise," Abu Omar said.
"Nasrallah demanded that the Syrian people make peace with
Bashar al-Assad or he would support the Syrian regime in its war
against us."