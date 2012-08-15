BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry plans 150 pct buildup in US rental homes - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei
BEIRUT Aug 15 A Saudi national is among a group of men kidnapped by a Lebanese clan on Wednesday in retaliation for the abduction of one of their relatives by the rebel Free Syrian Army, a clan member said.
Hatem al-Meqdad, a brother of the man kidnapped by rebels in Damascus, confirmed reports of a kidnapped Saudi to the local television channel Al Jadeed.
Members of the Meqdad clan earlier warned that citizens of Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia could be under threat. All three countries have thrown their weight behind the 17-month-old revolt in Syria.
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei
DOHA/DUBAI June 6 U.S. President Donald Trump took sides in a deep rift in the Arab world on Tuesday, praising Middle East countries' actions against American ally Qatar over Islamist militants even though the tiny Gulf state hosts the largest U.S. air base in the region.