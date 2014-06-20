* Basic healthcare provision collapsed in opposition areas
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, June 19 A measles vaccination
programme in northern Syria has stalled amid disagreement over
who should coordinate it, highlighting the challenges of
establishing basic healthcare services in opposition-held parts
of the country.
Syrian and international agencies are struggling to combat
the extremely contagious and sometimes deadly disease 18 months
into an outbreak, even though hundreds of thousands of vaccine
doses are ready in southeastern Turkey, earmarked for high-risk
refugee camps just over the border.
The provision of basic medical care in northern Syria,
including universal immunisation, collapsed as an uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad three years ago turned into a
civil war which has left some 9.3 million people in need of aid.
Opposition groups as well as Syrian and international
non-governmental organisations are working out of Turkey to try
to restore critical health services, but continued fighting,
including aerial bombardment, and difficulties in coordinating
dozens of humanitarian agencies have slowed progress.
The interim government of the Syrian National Coalition, the
opposition body officially recognised by the United States and
Western allies, has its own health ministry and has been pushing
to run immunisation campaigns itself.
But some international aid organisations and donors see the
coalition as too political and fear they will appear partisan by
working too closely with it, preferring to stick with a separate
body, the Assistance and Coordination Unit (ACU), already
leading a polio vaccination drive in the area.
"The interim Ministry of Health want to be involved," said
Khaled Almilaji, health department manager at the ACU, saying
that 250,000 measles vaccines have been waiting in Turkey for up
to a month to be despatched to camps near the border.
"We were waiting for them to figure out what their
contribution to the project is without causing discomfort for
some governments and NGOs who cannot deal directly with them."
Eventually the programme aims to vaccinate 1.3 million
people.
INTERNAL POLITICS
A measles outbreak started in Syria in early 2013. Since the
start of this year alone an estimated 4,000 cases have been
reported, although wide-scale laboratory testing in the country
is not easily available to confirm those figures, said Bachir
Tajaldin, primary health coordinator at the ACU.
The disease is highly contagious and is spread by bodily
fluids - drops of saliva from the mouth, mucus from the nose,
coughing or sneezing, and tears from the eyes.
Measles can cause serious complications like meningitis and
pneumonia, becoming much deadlier in difficult humanitarian
conditions. In rich countries it kills only 1 or 2 out of 1,000
patients, but according to the World Health Organization it can
kill as many as 10 percent of those infected in countries with
high malnutrition and poor health care access.
Tajaldin said it was so far killing about 1-2 percent of
patients in Syria. Typically a childhood disease, it has spread
to those older than five in 40 percent of the cases.
Aid workers said they were growing increasingly frustrated
with the deadlock between the interim government and the ACU.
"They claim to work for the same side but are risking the
vaccination campaign over internal political fights," one
Western aid official based in Turkey said.
In government-held areas, by contrast, a measles vaccination
campaign of 1.3 million doses commenced on June 15, running
alongside a polio campaign, U.N. children's agency UNICEF said.
UNICEF's Damascus spokesman Kumar Tiku said by email that
the U.N. body is providing vaccines, syringes and other
equipment as well as covering staff costs.
Mohammed Saad, manager of the opposition interim
government's healthcare directorate, denied that disputes with
the ACU were solely to blame for the delays in northern Syria,
saying other agencies were also in disagreement about how best
to manage the campaign.
The ACU and the interim government had managed to agree
respective roles in the measles campaign but had yet to
formulate a detailed plan on how it would work in practice, the
ACU's Almilaji said.
One aid worker in Turkey lamented that the lack of
coordination was symptomatic of the overall breakdown in health
services in Syria's opposition-held areas.
"We would like to work towards routine immunisation but to
do this children's health must be de-politicised," she said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We can do little to protect children from violence but we
can try to protect them from disease."
