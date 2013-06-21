PARIS, June 21 France made its largest medical
delivery to northern Syria on Friday, including antidotes for
nerve agents, as rebels prepared to fight off an assault on the
city of Aleppo by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
France, which has actively supported the rebels in its
former colony, has not yet chosen to arm Assad's foes, but has
been channelling non-lethal equipment as well as medical aid
through the Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organisations, a
non-governmental association based in Paris.
The foreign ministry said the 16 tonnes of aid was trucked
from Turkey to a hospital in northern Syria, from where it will
be distributed by the association. Its contents ranged from
antibiotics to anti-inflammatories and medicines for heart
conditions.
"These medicines will allow the treatment of several
thousand people in about 20 health centres around Syria, and
particularly in the north," Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe
Lalliot said in a statement.
Syria's 27-month conflict appears to be reaching a turning
point, after Assad's forces backed by Iran and Lebanese militia
Hezbollah captured Qusair near the Lebanese border this month.
Assad's troops have since turned their attention to
recapturing Aleppo, the Damascus suburbs and parts of the south
of the country where they have been mired in a bloody stalemate
with rebels for nearly a year.
A diplomatic source said much of the aid would go to the
Aleppo area and would include atropine and valium, both used to
as antidotes to severe nerve gas exposure.
"These medicines will be able to treat 200-300 people that
have been severely intoxicated and a great deal more of those
who have only been mildly affected," the source said.
Paris said on June 4 that there was no doubt the Syrian
government had used nerve agent sarin against rebels.
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Andrew Roche)