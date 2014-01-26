GENEVA Jan 26 Syrian deputy foreign minister Faysal Mekdad said on Sunday that the Assad government will allow women and children to leave besieged city of Homs immediately if rebels give them passage.

"I assure you that if the armed terorists in Homs allow women and children to leave the Old City of Homs, we will allow them every access, not only that, we will provide them with shelter, medicines and all that is needed," he told a news conference after talks in Geneva with the Syrian opposition.

"We are ready to allow any humanitarian aid to enter into the city through the agreements and arrangements made with the U.N.," he said.

Mekdad also said that photos published last week by Britain's Guardian newspaper of some 11,000 corpses, purportedly tortured by Syrian government forces in custody, were "categorically" fabricated.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; writing by Stephanie Nebehay)