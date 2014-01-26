GENEVA Jan 26 Syrian deputy foreign minister
Faysal Mekdad said on Sunday that the Assad government will
allow women and children to leave besieged city of Homs
immediately if rebels give them passage.
"I assure you that if the armed terorists in Homs allow
women and children to leave the Old City of Homs, we will allow
them every access, not only that, we will provide them with
shelter, medicines and all that is needed," he told a news
conference after talks in Geneva with the Syrian opposition.
"We are ready to allow any humanitarian aid to enter into
the city through the agreements and arrangements made with the
U.N.," he said.
Mekdad also said that photos published last week by
Britain's Guardian newspaper of some 11,000 corpses, purportedly
tortured by Syrian government forces in custody, were
"categorically" fabricated.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; writing by Stephanie
Nebehay)