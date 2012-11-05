BEIRUT Nov 5 A bomb attack in a western
district of Damascus killed 11 people and wounded dozens more,
including children, on Monday, Syrian state media reported.
The state television report gave no further details. The
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based watchdog, said
at least 11 people had been killed and 30 wounded by a car bomb
in the area known as "Mezzeh 86".
The district, situated on a hilltop near the highway to
Lebanon, is mostly inhabited by members of President Bashar
al-Assad's Alawite minority, a sect of Shi'ite Islam that has
dominated power in majority Sunni Muslim Syria since the 1960s.
Seif al-Sham, an Islamist rebel unit, claimed responsibility
for the attack, which targeted what it described as a meeting
point for the army and police, as well as militia loyal to Assad
and known as shabbiha (ghosts).
"The operation was in response to the savage actions of the
regime," a statement by the group said.
Elsewhere on Monday, a suicide bomber killed at least 50
members of the Syrian security forces and Assad loyalists in an
attack in the Hama province, the Observatory said, and at least
20 rebel fighters were killed in an air strike in Idlib
province, near the northwestern border with Turkey.