BEIRUT, Sept 23 The U.S. military said on
Tuesday its partners in air strikes against Islamic State
militants in Syria included Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar
and the United Arab Emirates.
In a CENTCOM statement, it added the U.S. military had taken
action to disrupt "imminent attack" against the U.S. and Western
interests by "seasoned al Qaeda veterans" who had established a
safe haven in Syria. "These strikes were undertaken only by U.S.
assets," it said.
The statement said the U.S. had launched strikes from
warships in international waters in the Red Sea and the North
Arabian Gulf.
It said Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi and the UAE had "also
participated in or supported the air strikes against (Islamic
State) targets. All aircraft safely exited the strike areas," it
said.
(Reporting by Beirut bureau; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz;
Editing by Tom Perry)