BEIRUT Dec 19 Syria's Interior Minister Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for medical treatment following a bomb attack on his ministry in central Damascus a week ago, security sources said.

Syrian rebels said Shaar had been seriously wounded in last Wednesday's attack when a car bomb and two other explosives were detonated at the main gate of his ministry.

The Lebanese sources gave no details of Shaar's condition, but said it was not critical.

A rebel commander confirmed the news and said the Shaar did not seem to be in a critical condition.

"He is wounded in the shoulder and stomach. To move him to Beirut means he is not in a critical condition but is having a health issue that requires time and better care, that is all," said the commander speaking from inside Syria.

Syria's state media said at the time of the bombings that five people were killed, including a member of parliament, but that Shaar was not hurt.

It was the second time Shaar appeared to have been targeted in a rebel attack. He was wounded in a July 18 bombing which killed four of President Bashar al-Assad's top security officials, including Assad's brother-in-law Assef Shawkat.