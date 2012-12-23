BEIRUT Dec 23 Syria's information minister on
Sunday distanced the government from comments by the country's
vice president that neither the rebels nor the forces of
President Bashar al-Assad could win the civil war.
Last week Vice President Farouq al-Sharaa said in a
newspaper interview that the country needed a government of
national unity since neither side could win militarily.
"There are 23 million people in Syria with their own
personal opinions, this was one of those 23 million," the
information minister, Umran Ahid al-Za'bi, told a news
conference in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Sharaa, a Sunni Muslim in a power structure dominated by
Assad's Alawite minority, has rarely been seen since the revolt
began in March 2011 and is not part of the president's inner
circle.
Za'bi told journalists that the Syrian army was still
strong, despite a string of rebel advances and seizures of
military sites across the country. He said that many reports of
rebel gains were "fantasy, media victories".
"I have general advice to those political powers that reject
dialogue: Time is getting short. Hurry and move on to working on
a political solution," he said.
"These military efforts to try to topple the government, of
getting rid of the president, of occupying the capital ...
forget about this. That is my advice."
The minister also said Syria would never use chemical
weapons, if it had them, anywhere inside or outside the country.
It was the first time a government minister clearly stated that
there were no intentions of using chemical arms in any capacity.
The United States and other Western countries cited
intelligence reports earlier this month suggesting that chemical
weapons were being prepared or moved, and warned Assad their use
was a "red line" that would have international repercussions.
More recently, Washington and NATO have begun to report the
use of Scud-type, long-range missiles in Syria. Za'bi did not
directly deny the use of such weapons, but said that reports of
scuds and chemical weapons were a propaganda campaign against
Assad's government.
When asked about rebel advances in the north, where the
opposition holds large swathes of territory, Za'bi mocked the
idea of rebel control there.
"They are incapable of staying there and they cannot control
the ground," he said. "All this talk is untrue.. If they attack
a checkpoint they cannot stay longer than 15 minutes."
While rebels have seized many residential areas and military
sites, they have little defence against Assad's air power and
long-range missiles. Air strikes regularly hit neighbourhoods
and military sites seized by the rebels.