BRUSSELS Jan 10 A short-range ballistic missile
was fired inside Syria on Wednesday, following similar launches
last week, a NATO official said on Thursday.
"We detected the launch of an unguided, short-range
ballistic missile inside Syria yesterday. This follows similar
launches on January 2 and 3," the official said. "All missiles
were fired from inside Syria and they impacted in northern
Syria."
The description of the missiles would cover Scuds that are
in the Syrian military's armoury, but the official said NATO
could not confirm the type of missile used.