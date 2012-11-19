BRUSSELS Nov 19 The Netherlands has not
received a formal request to send Patriot missiles to NATO ally
Turkey to help defend the country's border with Syria, the Dutch
Defence Minister said on Monday.
"We did not receive a formal request yet," Defence Minister
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told reporters in Brussels. "We are
waiting for a formal request."
Turkey has said it has intensified talks with NATO allies on
how to shore up security on its 900-km (560-mile) frontier with
Syria after mortar rounds fired from Syria landed inside its
territory.
A spokesman for Germany's Defence Ministry said on Saturday
NATO would consider any request from Turkey and confirmed that
the United States, the Netherlands and Germany were the
countries that had the appropriate Patriot missiles available.
The German official was speaking after a report in Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that Turkey would formally ask
NATO on Monday to set up missiles on its border with Syria due
to growing concern about spillover from the civil war in its
neighbour.