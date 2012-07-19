DAMASCUS, July 19 Major General Robert Mood left
his hotel in Damascus on Thursday to fly to Geneva after a
90-day U.N. peace monitoring mission to Syria ended, even as
battles between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and
rebels raged in parts of the capital.
The observers' mandate ends on Friday, but the United
Nations' 15-nation Security Council is set to decide later on
Thursday whether it should be extended for 45 days.
"I leave satisfied that I, and some 400 brave women and men,
have done our best, under very challenging circumstances," Mood,
who led the U.N. mission, told a news conference in the Dama
Rose hotel.
"For the sake of the Syrian people we need effective
leadership from the Security Council and genuine unity around a
political plan that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people
and that is accepted by the Parties," Mood said.
"Government and opposition must be willing to make the
necessary concessions and sit at the negotiating table," he
added, saying there was no hope for the crisis to be resolved
through fighting.
Separately, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on
Thursday he was alarmed by the intensifying violence in Syria,
saying he strongly condemned the bombing in Damascus on
Wednesday that killed the Syrian defence minister and President
Assad's brother-in-law.
Mood's farewell speech came as the U.N. Security Council was
preparing to vote later on Thursday on a Western-backed
resolution that threatens Syrian authorities with sanctions and
is aimed at ending the 16-month conflict.
Russia, a key ally of Syria, has refused to engage in
negotiations on the resolution that would extend the U.N.
observer mission in Syria for 45 days and place envoy Kofi
Annan's peace plan under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter,
diplomats say.
U.N. monitors, who have been unable to halt the violence,
suspended patrols in June after repeated attacks on convoys.