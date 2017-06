Syrian refugees walk amidst dust at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

JEDDAH Foreign ministers at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) agreed on Monday that Syria should be suspended from the international body, an OIC source said.

"The session just ended. The ministers adopted the resolutions, including the suspension of Syria," the source told Reuters. The ministers were holding preparatory talks before a two-day OIC summit in Mecca starting on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Angus McDowall; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Louise Ireland)