THE REUTERS GRAPHIC - The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is unlikely to be able to stay in power, a senior NATO official said on Friday.
Knud Bartels, a Danish general who chairs NATO's Military Committee, also said the Western alliance was drafting plans for safeguarding Syria's chemical weapons stocks if Assad stepped down or was forced from power.
"You may say I am maybe assuming that Assad will disappear. I tend to believe that this is indeed the case," Bartels said after a meeting in Moscow.
Answering a question about strategies over the conflict in Syria, he said NATO's greatest concern was over the security of Turkey, which borders Syria.
NATO agreed last week to send Patriot missiles to Turkey to protect it against the threat of missiles from Syria and the alliance's secretary-general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said on Thursday that Assad's government was nearing collapse.
(Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel,; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.