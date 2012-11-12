(Corrects quote to say "all" not "more")
PRAGUE Nov 12 NATO will defend alliance member
Turkey, which struck back after mortar rounds fired from Syria
landed inside its border, the alliance's Secretary General
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said at a meeting in Prague on Monday.
"NATO as an organisation will do what it takes to protect
and defend Turkey, our ally. We have all plans in place to make
sure that we can protect and defend Turkey and hopefully that
way also deter so that attacks on Turkey will not take place,"
he said.
Rasmussen also welcomed a weekend agreement by Syrian
opposition groups to put aside differences and form a new
coalition.
