PRAGUE, Nov 12 NATO will defend alliance member
Turkey, which struck back after mortar rounds fired from Syria
landed inside its border, the alliance's Secretary General
Anders Fogh Rasmussen said at a meeting in Prague on Monday.
Turkey is becoming increasingly concerned about security
along its border with Syria, in an area of the southeast where
Ankara is also fighting an emboldened Kurdish insurgency.
"NATO as an organisation will do what it takes to protect
and defend Turkey, our ally. We have all plans in place to make
sure that we can protect and defend Turkey and hopefully that
way also deter so that attacks on Turkey will not take place,"
Rasmussen said.
The NATO chief also welcomed a weekend agreement by Syrian
opposition groups to put aside differences and form a new
coalition. "A split opposition is of course a problem so we need
a more inclusive and more united opposition," he said.
"What happened in Doha during the weekend was at least one
big step forward. It remains to be seen whether this more united
opposition is strong enough."
Turkey says it is talking to its NATO allies about the
possible deployment of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to guard
against a spillover of Syria's conflict. Rasmussen made no
specific remarks on the possible deployment of Patriots.
