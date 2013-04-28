* Turkish support key in any military intervention
* Iraq memories fuel scepticism on chemical weapons claims
* Jordan concerned by Islamist fighters among rebel ranks
* U.S. allies ultimately seen toeing Washington's line
By Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, April 28 Syria's neighbours, wary of
stirring a conflict that could spill back over their borders,
would be reluctant partners in a U.S.-led intervention but are
ultimately likely to support limited military action if
widespread use of chemical weapons is proven.
The White House disclosed U.S. intelligence on Thursday that
Syria had likely used chemical weapons, a move President Barack
Obama had said could trigger unspecified consequences, widely
interpreted to include possible U.S. military action.
Syrian neighbours Jordan and Turkey, their support key in
any such intervention, have long been vocal critics of Bashar
al-Assad. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, an erstwhile ally of
the Syrian President, was among the first to call openly for his
overthrow while allowing armed opponents to use Turkish soil.
But their rhetoric has been tempered by the changing
circumstances of a war that has dragged on beyond their
expectations and grown increasingly sectarian, as well as by the
suspicion they will be left bearing the consequences of any
action orchestrated by Western powers thousands of miles away.
For Turkey's leaders, facing elections next year, talk of
chemical weapons is an uncomfortable reminder of the wave of
anti-U.S. sentiment which followed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of
Iraq, justified by intelligence on nuclear, chemical and
biological weapons that turned out to be erroneous.
Turkey, which shares a 900-km border with Syria, has reacted
cautiously to the U.S. disclosure while Jordan, fearful of the
growing influence of radical Islamists in the Syrian rebel
ranks, has voiced its preference for a political solution.
"The international community, and especially the peoples of
the Middle East, have lost confidence in any report which argues
that there are weapons of mass destruction or chemical weapons,"
said one source close to the Turkish government.
"Right now, no-one wants to believe them. And if Assad uses
chemical weapons some day ... I still think Turkey's primary
reaction would be asking for more support to the opposition
rather than an intervention."
Turkey's rhetoric on Syria, at least in public, has toned
down markedly over the past six months, even as shelling and
gunfire spilled over the border and the influx of refugees to
camps on its territory swelled to a quarter of a million.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's push for a
foreign-protected "safe zone" inside Syria gained little
traction among allies and appears to have quietly slipped from
the agenda. Even Erdogan, whose speeches were regularly laced
with bellicose anti-Assad rhetoric, mentions the conflict less
frequently.
But many analysts believe both the pro-U.S. monarchy in
Jordan and Erdogan's government in Ankara would toe the line
should Washington seek their cooperation in military action.
Turkey's relations with Washington have at times been
prickly - notably in 2003 when it failed to allow the deployment
of U.S. forces to Turkey to open a northern front in the Iraq
war - but strategic cooperation has generally remained strong.
Turkish support and bases proved vital, for example, to U.S.
forces in Afghanistan, while Turkey hosts a U.S.-operated NATO
radar system to protect against any regional threat from Iran.
"Given the texture of the current government's relations
with the U.S. and given the history of its discourse on Syria, I
think it would be not impossible but rather difficult for Mr
Erdogan not to oblige U.S. demands," said Faruk Logoglu, former
Turkish ambassador to Washington and vice chairman of the main
opposition Republican People's Party.
RELUCTANT PARTNERS
Although Obama has warned Syria that using chemical weapons
against its own people would cross a "red line", he has also
made clear he is in no rush to intervene on the basis of
evidence he said was still preliminary.
Syria denies using chemical weapons in the two-year-old
conflict in which more than 70,000 people have been killed.
Mindful of the lessons of the start of the Iraq war, aides
have insisted Obama will need all the facts before deciding what
steps to take. But acknowledgment of the intelligence assessment
appears to have moved the United States closer - at least
rhetorically - to some sort of action, military or otherwise.
Turkey and Jordan would be key to any such move, but they
may prove reluctant.
From the outset, Turkey has felt slighted.
Before the crisis, Erdogan cultivated a friendship with
Assad, personal ties which he tried to use after the start of
the uprising in March 2011 to persuade the Syrian leader to
embrace reform and open dialogue. He was rebuffed.
When his strategy changed, he began calling for Assad's
removal and allowing the Syrian opposition to organise on
Turkish soil. Ankara felt it gained praise from Washington and
its allies but little in the way of concrete support.
"Turkey feels lonely in many senses," the Turkish source
said, saying that a military intervention now would leave Turkey
and Syria's other neighbours reeling from the consequences.
"There is always the risk of creating more destruction and
creating a failed state in Syria ... This thing is happening
next door. The flames are reaching us, starting to burn us,
where they can't reach the United States, Qatar, or the UK."
Jordan's King Abdullah said last year Assad should step
down, but the kingdom is increasingly concerned by the growing
strength in Syrian rebel ranks of Islamist fighters who view the
monarchy with just as much hostility as they do Assad.
Further fuelling those fears is the presence of fighters
from the Nusra Front, which has declared its allegiance to al
Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, among rebels who have taken
territory across Syria's southern province of Deraa, only 120 km
(75 miles) from the Jordanian capital Amman.
Officials fear Syria has become a magnet for Islamist
fighters who could one day turn their guns on Jordan - as
Jordanian-born Abu Musab al-Zarqawi did during the sectarian
conflict in neighbouring Iraq. Zarqawi was widely believed to
have been behind simultaneous attacks on Jordanian tourist
hotels which killed dozens of people in November 2005.
SENSE OF URGENCY
Such fears could push the U.S. and its allies to act.
"The fact that the opposition is divided cuts both ways. It
makes the logistics and even the politics of an intervention
more difficult," said Sinan Ulgen of the Istanbul-based Centre
for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM).
"But at the same time it reinforces the urgency of an
intervention: the more the international community does not
intervene in Syria, the more likely it is that the radical
elements will gain the upper hand in a post-Assad Syria."
Turkish officials and diplomats have expressed concern about
the role Saudi Arabia may be playing in providing weapons which
are going to the hands of radical Islamist elements among the
Syrian rebel ranks.
U.S. intelligence agencies believes Assad's forces may have
used the nerve agent sarin on a small scale against rebel
fighters. The fear is that an increasingly desperate Assad may
use such weapons more widely the longer the conflict drags on.
An attack like that on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Halabja -
where an estimated 5,000 people died in a poison gas attack
ordered by former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein 25 years ago,
the most notorious use of chemical weapons in the Middle East in
recent history - could sway public opinion in the region.
"A major chemical attack would outrage the Arab and Muslim
street ... It would be difficult just to watch, then everyone
would intervene," said retired Jordanian air force general
Mamoun Abu Nowar.
The role Turkey or Jordan would play in any military action
will depend on Washington's strategy, but logistical support for
limited missile strikes or possible assistance in enforcing the
sort of no-fly zone long advocated by Turkey appear more likely
than sending in ground troops.
Turkey is home to NATO's second-largest army and to the
Incirlik Air base, which provided logistical support for U.S.
troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. It is already hosting hundreds
of U.S. soldiers operating part of a NATO Patriot missile system
to defend against possible Syrian attack.
Washington meanwhile announced last week it was sending an
army headquarters unit - which could theoretically command
combat troops - to Jordan, bolstering efforts started last year
to plan for contingencies there as Syria's conflict deepens.
"A surgical strike to get the stocks of chemical weapons ...
or establishing air superiority through a number of strikes
against Syrian air defences, this is the type of scenario being
contemplated in Turkey," said EDAM's Ulgen.
"Anything beyond that is much more difficult to see."
(Additional reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi and Khaled Oweis
in Amman; Writing by Nick Tattersall)