(Corrects name of town in par 7 to Ras al-Ain)
* Ten killed in clashes to take border town - sources
* Syrian rebels have captured several border outposts
* Kurds alarmed by fighting, fear of reprisals
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Nov 8 Free Syrian Army fighters captured
a town on the Turkish border on Thursday in a push to seize
control of frontier areas from President Bashar al-Assad's
forces, a rebel commander and opposition sources said.
Ten people were killed in clashes as rebels took Ras al-Ain,
an Arab and Kurd town in the northeastern oil-producing province
of Hasaka, 600 km (375 miles) from Damascus, the sources said.
"The crossing is important because it opens another line to
Turkey, where we can send the wounded and get supplies," said
Khaled al-Walid, a commander in the Raqqa Rebel Division, based
in a neighbouring province.
The report could not be independently confirmed.
Speaking by phone from Ras al-Ain, Walid said the rebels
controlled a wide area along the Turkish border, 80 kms (50
miles) deep, including a road from the contested city of Aleppo
to Hasaka.
In the last three months, the mainly Arab Sunni rebels have
captured several outposts on the 800-km (500-mile) border,
steadily moving toward the northeast, home to a large proportion
of Syria's one-million-strong Kurdish minority.
The Kurdish Council, a coalition of Kurdish parties opposed
to Assad, called on the Free Syrian Army to leave Ras al-Ain,
saying the clashes, as well as fear of Syrian army bombardment,
had prompted most of the town's 50,000 inhabitants to flee.
"While the Kurdish Council affirms it is part of the
revolution to bring down this totalitarian regime, the province
of Hasaka must remain a safe area for thousands of refugees who
had fled to it from other regions," the statement said.
"Military elements have to pull out so their presence would
not serve as an excuse to shell the town and destroy it. We
affirm the need to coordinate between the opposition groups
about safe areas and the need to preserve civic peace in them."
Mohammad Ismail, a senior member of the Kurdish Democratic
Party, said most of the rebels who have entered Ras al-Ain were
Jihadists, a recipe for tension in the ethnically mixed area,
inhabited by mostly centrist Muslims and Christians.
Ismail said the rebels were able to make gains near the
border because Assad would think twice before bombarding using
warplanes against them in areas so close to Turkey, as opposed
to interior regions where devastating air strikes on cities and
towns have been blunting rebel advances.
"The rebels' objective seems to be to take outposts that
could help them logistically and help an alternative government
to Assad to operate from Syria territory," Ismail said.
"They have now arrived in an area that is religiously and
ethnically mixed and rich in oil. Creating instability in it is
in no one's interest," he added.
Hasaka has seen peaceful protests against Assad, but the
Kurdish community has largely stayed away from the armed revolt,
which has killed many thousands.
SYRIAN BRANCH OF PKK STRENGTHENED
Demise of central authority has strengthened the Syrian
branch of the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), whom Assad had
persecuted prior to the revolt, when he had good ties with
Turkey, which is fighting a low intensity war against separatist
PKK guerrillas.
Kurdish activists say the PKK has now largely become a ally
of the Assad, and is suspected of carrying out a string of
recent assassinations and kidnappings of Kurdish politicians
opposed to the Syrian preident. Dozens of people were killed in
clashes between the PKK and rebels in Aleppo last month.
Massoud Akko, a prominent Kurdish human rights campaigner,
questioned the military rationale behind the offensive on Ras
al-Ain, saying Assad's forces have regrouped on the outskirts
and his forces remained entrenched at a base on the road to the
city of Hasaka to the south.
"With the regime still controlling the road to Hasaka, Ras
al-Ain is almost useless as a supply line. There is no reason
the Free Syrian Army should attack a safe area and make it
unsafe," he said.
