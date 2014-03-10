* Nuns appear at thanksgiving service in Damascus
* 15 women released from government detention
* Fate of more than 100 other political prisoners unclear
By Marwan Makdesi and Khaled Yacoub Oweis
DAMASCUS/AMMAN, March 10 Thirteen Greek Orthodox
nuns arrived in Damascus on Monday after al Qaeda fighters who
held them for more than three months freed them in a deal
providing for the release of women prisoners held by President
Bashar al-Assad's government.
It was not clear how many women prisoners had been freed.
Activists said at least 15 were released from Adra prison north
of Damascus, just a fraction of the 153 which some officials had
said would be included in the exchange.
The mostly elderly nuns and three other women from their
convent seemed in good health as they sat in a room in Damascus
with several other Christian clerics. Most of them were dressed
in black habits and wore large crosses around their necks.
"All of Syria is happy today (for their return)," Bishop
Luka al Khoury told Reuters. "These are women who do nothing but
pray...They don't have weapons or bombs. On the contrary, they
pray for people to be safe and secure."
Eleven of the nuns later attended a service of thanksgiving
for their safe return at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy
Cross in Damascus. Mother Superior Pelagia Sayyaf, one of the
abducted nuns, held a candle and wept as she entered the church.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate welcomed the nuns' return
and called for the release of all remaining prisoners in Syria's
civil war, including two prominent Syrian bishops who were
abducted in Aleppo province last April.
The nuns went missing in December after Islamist fighters
took the ancient quarter of the Christian town of Maaloula north
of Damascus. They were later moved from their monastery of Mar
Thecla in Maaloula to the rebel-held town of Yabroud, about 20
km (13 miles) to the north, which is now the focus of a
government military offensive.
Witnesses said the captives were released just over the
border in Lebanon on Sunday before returning to Syria via
another route under government control. (ID:nL6N0M60NP)
An online video showed the nuns being transported in 4x4
vehicles by masked gunmen waving the banner of the Nusra Front,
al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria. In another video, one of the nuns
said the rebels took care of them and did not subject them to
any mistreatment.
OVER 100 WOMEN AWAIT RELEASE -ACTIVISTS
Activists said Syrian government authorities released 15
women activists who had been held on terrorism charges at the
sprawling Adra prison on the outskirts of Damascus.
Anwar al-Bunni, a prominent human rights lawyer in Damascus
whose family was representing some of the women, said one of
them had been serving a 20-year sentence.
Many had been sentenced under laws against terrorism enacted
after the revolt against Assad erupted in March 2011, while
others were being held without charge, he said.
"We are hearing that a swap is under way. We ascertained
that 15 women have been released so far because they were held
in a formal prison. It is unclear till now what happened to the
rest," said Bunni.
Activists said more than 100 other women detained in secret
police and intelligence compounds, including several imprisoned
with their children, were still awaiting release.
Qatari Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah, who said his
country's mediation had secured the nuns' release, told state
news agency QNA that the exchange deal included the release of
153 female Syrian prisoners from state prisons.
Syrian Information Minister Omran Zoabi told the state news
agency SANA that 25 people "whose hands were not stained with
the blood of the Syrian people" had been freed but had chosen to
stay in Syria and rejoin their families.
He denied that there had been any direct or indirect contact
between Syria and Qatar on the issue of the nuns' release, and
said such talk was "an attempt to promote some ideas, poison the
atmosphere and provoke public opinion".
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an anti-Assad
monitoring group, said witnesses at the border where the nuns
were released had seen four buses carrying the women prisoners
but it was unable to confirm their current whereabouts.
Reuters could not independently confirm these reports, and
there was no comment from the Syrian authorities.
Opposition activists say they have gathered the names of
60,000 people who have been detained by security forces since
the revolt, including 3,000 women and children. Most of the
prisoners had protested peacefully, they said. Loyalists,
including members of Assad's minority Alawite sect, have been
also kidnapped, but authorities have not released any numbers.