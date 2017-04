WASHINGTON President Barack Obama called British Prime Minister David Cameron about Syria again on Tuesday, the White House said, part of a flurry of international consultations he and his top officials have had with foreign leaders about how to respond to a chemical weapons attack by Syria on its citizens.

Since the attack on Wednesday, Obama and his top officials have made a total of at least 88 phone calls to foreign leaders, the White House said, with Obama speaking twice to Cameron.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)