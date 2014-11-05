'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would begin working with Congress on a new authorization for use of military force against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.
After midterm elections that saw Republicans gain control of both house of Congress, Obama said voters sent a message they wanted to see an end to Washington gridlock.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum to grant him sweeping new powers, which he won with a narrow victory laying bare the nation's divisions.