WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would begin working with Congress on a new authorization for use of military force against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

After midterm elections that saw Republicans gain control of both house of Congress, Obama said voters sent a message they wanted to see an end to Washington gridlock.

