WASHINGTON Aug 20 President Barack Obama on
Monday warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that the use or
deployment of chemical or biological weapons in his country's
conflict would be a "red line" for the United States as it views
Damascus's suppression of the uprising.
Noting that he had not "at this point" ordered U.S. military
engagement in Syria, Obama told reporters during an unscheduled
appearance in the White House briefing room that the issue of
chemical and biological weapons was of high concern to the both
the United States and its close ally, Israel.
"A red line for us is (if) we see a whole bunch of chemical
weapons moving around, or being utilized. That would change my
calculus," Obama said.