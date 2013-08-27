WASHINGTON Aug 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
has not made a decision to order military strikes against the
Syrian government in response to last week's alleged chemical
weapons attack near Damascus, a senior administration official
said on Tuesday.
The assertion by the U.S. official, which echoed the White
House's comments on Monday, came amid mounting signs that
Washington and its allies are edging toward a limited use of
force against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's loyalists.
Western powers have told the Syrian opposition to expect a
strike against Assad's forces within days, sources who attended
a meeting between envoys and the Syrian National Coalition in
Istanbul told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.
"The president has not made a decision to undertake military
action," the U.S. official in Washington told Reuters.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by David Brunnstrom)