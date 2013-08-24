U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he returns to the White House in Washington August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. military and national security advisers huddled with President Barack Obama at the White House on Saturday to consider options for responding to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government this week.

Obama has been reluctant to intervene in Syria's 2-1/2-year civil war, which he has described as a "sectarian complex problem." But a year ago he said chemical weapons would be a "red line" for the United States and he is now under pressure to take action.

After completing a bus tour through New York and Pennsylvania on Friday, the president returned to a White House that was concentrating on the latest foreign policy crisis.

Vehicles pulled up in front of the White House's West Wing on Saturday morning, bringing officials to the meeting. Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, who is in Asia, both participated remotely.

White House officials were cautious in describing the content of the discussions.

"We have a range of options available, and we are going to act very deliberately so that we're making decisions consistent with our national interest as well as our assessment of what can advance our objectives in Syria," said a White House official.

Obama said in a CNN interview broadcast on Friday that the United States was still gathering information about the apparent chemical weapons attack that killed as many as 1,000 civilians in a Damascus suburb.

He noted, however, that chemicals weapon use on a large scale would start "getting to some core national interests that the United States has, both in terms of us making sure that weapons of mass destruction are not proliferating, as well as needing to protect our allies, our bases in the region."

American and European security sources have said U.S. and allied intelligence agencies made a preliminary assessment that chemical weapons were used by Syrian forces in the attack this week.

Before the White House meeting, officials warned not to expect a decision until concrete intelligence assessments had been made.

"As we have previously stated, the president has directed the intelligence community to gather facts and evidence so that we can determine what occurred in Syria," the White House official reiterated.

"Once we ascertain the facts, the president will make an informed decision about how to respond."

Syrian state television said soldiers found chemical materials on Saturday in tunnels that had been used by rebels, rejecting the blame for carrying out a nerve gas attack.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said for the first time that chemical weapons had killed people Syria, its ally. Though Rouhani stopped short of saying who he thought had used the weapons, Iran's Foreign Ministry said evidence pointed to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart, Lesley Wroughton, and Jeff Mason. Editing by Christopher Wilson)