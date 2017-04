Swiss Police in their vehicles secure the area in front of the Montreux Palace hotel where the Geneva II conference will take place in Montreux January 21, 2014. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

MOSCOW U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday, and the leaders discussed an internationally sponsored conference on Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The conference in Switzerland is due to start on January 22. The United States and Russia have found themselves taking opposing sides during the three-year conflict in Syria. The Kremlin said the tone of the conversation was "businesslike and constructive".

