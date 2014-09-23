U.S. President Barack Obama talks about the vote on Capitol Hill about his request to arm and train Syrian rebels in the fight against the Islamic State while in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against Islamic State fighters following the first U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the militant group in Syria, and pledged to build even more international support for the effort.

"Once again, it must be clear to anyone who would plot against America and do Americans harm that we will not tolerate safe havens for terrorists who threaten our people," Obama said before leaving the White House for the United Nations in New York.

Obama said the strength of the coalition, now at more than 40 countries, including five Arab states that took part in Tuesday's air campaign, shows the fight against such militants is not America's alone.

"America is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with these nations on behalf of our common security," he said. "The strength of this coalition makes it clear to the world that this not America's fight alone."

