* Assad may become reliant on Iran, imports to fuel army
* Army air strikes kill 40, wound dozens in northern Syria
* U.S., Russia meet Syria envoy to discuss 'Geneva 2' talks
* Heavy casualties near capital as rebels try to break siege
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Nov 23 Islamist rebels led by al
Qaeda-linked fighters seized Syria's largest oilfield on
Saturday, cutting off President Bashar al-Assad's access to
almost all local crude reserves, activists said.
There was no immediate comment from the government and it
was not possible to verify the reports of the capture
independently.
But the loss of the al-Omar oil field in the eastern Deir
al-Zor province, if confirmed, could leave Assad's forces almost
completely reliant on imported oil in their highly mechanised
military campaign to put down a 2-1/2-year uprising.
"Now, nearly all of Syria's usable oil reserves are in the
hands of the Nusra Front and other Islamist units ... The
regime's neck is now in Nusra's hands," said Rami Abdelrahman,
head of the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Assad's forces have gained momentum against the rebels in
recent months, partially due to support from the Lebanese
Shi'ite Muslim milita Hezbollah and its regional ally Iran.
In the northern province of Aleppo on Saturday, army air
strikes killed at least 40 people and wounded dozens, most of
them civilians, the Observatory said.
But opposition fighters, particularly powerful Islamist
factions, still hold large swathes of territory in northern and
eastern Syria.
Foreign powers are trying to bring together the warring
parties at an international peace conference, dubbed 'Geneva 2',
planned for mid-December. Both the Syrians and their
international partners are at odds over terms for the talks.
Syria's peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi discussed the conference
on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in
Geneva. He is expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry later.
FUEL FROM IRAN
The civil war in Syria has killed more than 100,000 people,
according to the United Nations. The conflict is also
destabilising Syria's neighbours, exacerbating sectarian and
ethnic tensions that transcend borders and fuelling
Sunni-Shi'ite tensions in particular.
The rebels are led by the Sunni Muslim majority in Syria and
have drawn support from radical Sunni groups such as al Qaeda
and other foreign militants.
Shi'ite countries and militias have thrown their weight
behind Assad, who is from Syria's minority Alawite sect, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
Until the reported insurgent capture of the field, a
pipeline transporting the crude to central Syria for refinement
had still been working despite the civil war.
Most oil reserves are now in the hands of rebels, local
tribes or Kurdish militias, some of whom may be willing to sell
oil to Assad.
Assad is also believed to be getting fuel from Shi'ite
Muslim giant Iran, his main regional ally.
A video posted on the internet showed rebels in camouflage
and black scarves driving a tank under a sign that read
"Euphrates Oil Company - al-Omar field". The speaker in the
video said the field was overrun at dawn on Saturday, but the
authenticity of the footage could not be independently verified.
Syria is not a significant oil producer and has not exported
any oil since late 2011, when international sanctions took
effect to raise pressure on Assad. Prior to the sanctions, the
country exported 370,000 barrels per day, mainly to Europe.
The conflict began in March 2011 as peaceful protests
against four decades of Assad family rule but has degenerated
into a civil war were more than 100 people are killed each day.
REBEL OFFENSIVE NEAR CAPITAL
Despite international efforts to launch peace talks, neither
the rebels or Assad's forces appear ready to lay down arms.
Activists near Damascus said a heavy battle was raging in
the eastern suburbs outside the capital between the army and
pro-government militias and rebel units, including the Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), an al Qaeda affiliate.
Rebels are trying to retake the town of Oteiba in order to
break a heavy blockade on the opposition-held suburbs in the
east that ring the capital. For months Assad's forces have
choked off the areas from both food, supplies and weapons.
The fighting caused dozens of deaths on both sides, a
fighter in the area said.
In Switzerland, diplomatic wrangling continued as the
international supporters of different sides of the conflict
discussed a framework for talks.
Moscow, Assad's main arms supplier, wants Iran to
participate in the peace conference, which is opposed by both
the United States and Saudi Arabia, a regional rival of Tehran
and major backer of the rebels.
Brahimi is to hold "trilateral" talks with Russian deputy
foreign ministers Mikhail Bogdanov and Gennady Gatilov, as well
as U.S. Under Secretary Wendy Sherman, in Geneva on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)