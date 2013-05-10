* Tribes deploy fighters to protect oil territories
* Nusra Front only competitor to tribes
* Hazards to health
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, May 10 In Syria's eastern province of
Deir al-Zor, a network of tribes and smugglers has exploited the
chaos of war to create an illicit oil trade that makes European
hopes of buying crude from President Bashar al-Assad's opponents
a distant prospect.
Powerful Sunni Muslim tribes have deployed armed fighters
around oil production facilities and pipelines that have fallen
under their control and set up smuggling and trade deals,
according to sources in the province including rebels, an oil
company employee and people with ties to the tribes.
Deir al-Zor is critical to Syrian oil output that has more
than halved in the past two years of fighting. The hijacking of
the oil industry by tribes complicates Western efforts to help
the Syrian opposition fund itself and will make any future
reconstruction even more difficult.
"Each tribe now is in control of at least a part of an oil
field, it depends how big it is and how many fighters it can
deploy," said the state oil firm employee who gave his name as
Abu Ramzi.
As well as production facilities, tribal fighters had seized
control of pipelines, often drilling into them to extract oil.
Thousands of barrels of crude are smuggled to Turkey daily
by small tankers using farm roads, said Abu Ramzi. The oil is
taken to the Bab al-Hawa or Tal Abiad border posts, a source
close to the smugglers in Deir al-Zor said. The price of a
barrel depends on the quality of the crude oil and the cost of
transport - the shorter the trip the cheaper - but it could be
8,000 Syrian pounds, slightly over $50, he said.
In recent weeks, some wealthy smugglers have begun using
"mobile refineries" stationed on trucks to process crude into
fuel and other products. Costing up to $230,000, a medium sized
mobile plant can refine up to 200 barrels a day. Fuel smuggled
into Turkey sells for roughly 50 percent more than in Syria.
TRIBAL POWER
Western-backed rebel commanders, who the European Union
hoped would benefit from last month's EU decision to allow the
purchase of oil from the Syrian opposition, concede they have
little immediate prospect of winning a share of the trade.
The power of the tribes in the deeply conservative and
traditional east of the country, and the fact that they have
fighters in many of the different rebel brigades, makes tribal
leaders almost untouchable. The patchwork of tribes and
fragmented opposition are complicating Western efforts to find
an effective response to the crisis in Syria.
The other force in the region is the al Qaeda-linked Nusra
Front, which has reached an understanding with the tribes over
the division of spoils, sources say. The Nusra Front has used
its profits to buy more weapons and pay its fighters.
The Western-backed rebel military command fears that any
attempt to take control of the oil fields would trigger a bloody
confrontation and create a lasting cycle of tribal revenge.
Its immediate priority is to take over the city of Deir
al-Zor before dealing with those it calls the "oil thieves" - an
emerging class of warlords linked by oil, money and arms.
"This is very difficult, people now have tasted money and
also tasted the power that comes with it. They will not give up
without a fight," said a rebel commander.
"The rebels do not want to clash with anyone right now. It
is a tribal province and anything could backfire against the
rebels - who themselves are sons of tribes."
Some rebel sources said their commanders had made contact
with some tribes, seeking to convince them to share a percentage
of their profits. So far the talks have been fruitless. "We can
not get close to it without blood, let's be realistic," one
source in the rebel command said via Skype.
Another source close to one of the strongest tribes in the
area said the collapse of central authority after two years of
conflict in Syria had allowed the tribes to become increasingly
organised and powerful. "These people will not allow anybody to
touch the pipelines," he said.
VACUUM
There are at least 11 oil fields in Deir al-Zor province -
the largest of them, al-Thayem just 6 km (four miles) from the
provincial capital of Deir al-Zor city, which lies on the
Euphrates River upstream of the border with Iraq.
As Assad's forces retreated in recent months and rebel
brigades focused on trying to take Deir al-Zor city, powerful
tribal sheikhs stepped in to fill the security vacuum.
Gradually the tribes began taking over the oil wells. With
the presence of hundreds of thousands of Syrians in Turkey, it
was easy to establish contact with Turkish businessmen. Soon,
the tribes had control of the provincial oil firm too.
Other tribes joined in. Smaller ones formed alliances to
compete with bigger ones. Dozens of fighters were deployed
around oil sites and vehicles mounted with guns - or even stolen
tanks - were stationed to guard the new sources of wealth.
The government still has a foothold in the area. Assad's
forces control the city of Deir al-Zor and most of al-Thayem oil
field. Some oil is still pumped hundreds of miles to the west to
the government-controlled Banias refinery on the Mediterranean.
In the three decades of oil production in Deir al-Zor,
residents of the mostly desert province say they saw few
benefits and continued to make a living from agriculture.
"Now that the government is no longer present here, the oil
returned to us - but only briefly because it has been
confiscated by thugs, gunmen and tribes," said a resident who
only gave his first name, Mazen.
That bitterness is echoed by people who have lost privileges
they enjoyed under government rule, only to see men with guns
and tribal connections grow wealthy.
"Some are so rich now that they are saving up their money in
bags. Some have billions of Syrian pounds. Their luck has
changed. You have people who went to bed as a poor vegetable
seller and woke up rich oil smugglers."
For others, the prospect of growing rich has eclipsed
earlier talk of toppling Assad. Some are buying houses, land,
others are taking a second wife.
"It is all selfishness. The revolution vanished in Deir
al-Zor since we tasted the oil, it is a curse," said a commander
who heads one of the main rebel brigades in the province.
The illicit oil business has a direct health impact too,
residents say. The primitive distillation tanks which have
sprouted across the province create a blanket of black smoke
over villages, causing breathing problems.
A resident called Nour said that some people are burning the
oil to refine it. "There are many diseases appearing. Some
people are now covered with boils. They do not wear anything for
protection, they even smoke cigarettes while they are doing it."
(Editing by Dominic Evans and Janet McBride)